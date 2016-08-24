What’s Left?

I am happy to report this week that I am unopposed for my position as Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 1. So, come Jan. 2017, I will be a member of the Beebe City Council. I am very happy to take this next step into politics – even though on some level – I feel as if I have been in politics for most of my “newspaper” life. It is a thin line, I think. Anyway, as I said in an ad in this edition of the paper, I am so thankful for all of you who went out of your way to help with my campaign: putting up signs, donating, words of encouragement, and allowing me to place my signs on your property and in your yards. I really appreciate everything that was done for me and I intend to do my best for the citizens of Beebe! Also – a special thanks to Mayor Mike Robertson for putting up many of my signs! Your help was encouraging and needed! OK – on to current business. Last week I forgot to update you on my sister – and I was chastised for it by a reader. Sorry! I believe the last update was that she has some bone growth from her graft and we are hopeful that it will become full-fledged bone growth in the next few weeks before she has another check up with the arm doctor. She is getting stronger every day – walking with a cane most of the time and getting out and about, as well as working part-time at her job in No. Little Rock. She is in her next to the last week of radiation therapy- yea!!!! So, that is where we are on her condition. Thanks for your continued prayers!!!! I loved watching the Olympics – although I did not watch every minute – just checked in on the big races – Phelps, Biles, and other gymnasts. Speaking of swimming – I cannot believe the debacle that Ryan Lochte got himself into – and his friends. Moral to this story: Don’t drink! Especially don’t drink when you are at the Olympics! But a better moral would just be “don’t drink!” See all the trouble he has gotten into. And he has lost thousands – if not millions of dollars in endorsements. Maybe he could get Budweiser or someone like that. Well, everyone makes mistakes and I hope he will put in the extra work to redeem himself and get back on the right track. I hope your kids are enjoying their new school year! Go to your happy place! See you next week!