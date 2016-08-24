Beebe Council Approves Ordinances

The Beebe City Council met Monday night, Aug. 22 for their regular monthly meeting. After two emails from Beebe City Attorney Scott Bles to council members – which included Alderman David Pruitt – regarding whether the council can pass ordinances without the chance that they might be called into question because of an alderman on the council that was not qualified to be on that council, Alderman David Pruitt was not in attendance. Without any announcement regarding his absence during the meeting, afterwards it was learned that the city had received a letter of resignation from Pruitt. Pruitt had pled guilty recently to a misdemeanor after voting twice in the last election. Mayor Mike Robertson said that he just had to verify that it was actually from Pruitt before he made a public announcement. The Beebe News received no letter from Alderman Pruitt. During the council meeting, three ordinances were passed by a 4-0 vote, which is a majority vote of the six council members. Alderwoman Becky Short is still ill and was not present at the meeting. Ordinance 2016-7 – which amends the personnel policy of vacation time of police officers. The officers will now accrue one and one-quarter vacation days for each month of working service. The ordinance passed 4-0. Ordinance 2016-8 – which corrects the zoning map for property located at 1107 W. DeWitt Henry Dr. in Beebe which was erroneously listed as zoned R-3 residential property in the 2006 Beebe Zoning Map and is now correctly zoned C-2 Commercial. The vote was 4-0. Ordinance 2016-9- which assigns annexed area to a Ward, Cypress Landing S/D Phase 1, to voting Ward 1. The council also heard from Mayor Robertson that the city’s contract with Waste Management will expire in Feb. of 2017. The council will accept bids for the garbage service in the near future. Alderman Matt Dugger spoke to the council about getting a Facebook page where citizens can ask questions and the aldermen can answer them. The council voiced their approval of that and the mayor said that he will talk with our computer people and get back to the council. The council approved changing the number of dogs people in the city can legally have from 3 to 4 dogs. “It seems people have two outside dogs and often have two inside dogs,” stated Mayor Robertson. “So, we want to accommodate them.”