Lead StoryCouncil Approves Purchasing Two Used Police Vehicles; Hears Sales Tax Proposal
The Beebe City Council met in regular session Monday night, Jan. 23rd at Beebe City Hall. The council heard from a former councilman, David Pruitt, who was asking the council to lower the amount of money the city had charged him to remove a condemned house at 705 W. College. He was asking the council […]
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414
CMSgt Ricky Sowell Retires from ANG 189th Airlift Wing After 28 Years
On Jan. 8, 2017, after serving the Ark. National Guard for 28 years, CMSgt Ricky “Rick” Sowell retired from the 189th Airlift Wing. Presiding officer was Colonel Robert A. Ator, II. CMSgt Sowell was Command Chief Master Sergeant, 189th Airlift Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, Little Rock Air Force Base. As the command chief, he […]
January is School Board Recognition Month: Beebe School Board 2016-2017 Making Beebe School District Great!
UAM Announces 2017 Fall Semester Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists
