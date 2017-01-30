Lead StorySimmons First Bank Robbed Monday; Alleged Robber Captured
On January 30th, 2017, at approximately 4:53 pm, the Beebe Police Department received an emergency call advising of a robbery in progress at Simmons First Bank of Beebe. With the help of numerous Facebook tips and information from the community, a suspect has been identified as Patrick Loren Lucero. Lucero was taken into custody early […]
Ground Breaking for New Softball/Baseball Training Facility Held Saturday, Jan. 28th
Fundraiser for Baby Who Has Heart Problem
My name is Alisha Young and I’m from Beebe, AR. When I was 5 months pregnant with Sofia Grace Young, I got the worst news a mom could ever want to hear. I was told Sofia’s right side of her heart did not grow to the appropriate size it should have been so they did […]
ASU-Beebe: Regions Bank Donates to Development Fund
