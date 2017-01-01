Lead StoryFormer Beebe Police Officer Loses Son and Ex-Wife in Weather-Related Accident, Jan. 6th at Bee Branch
Former Beebe Policeman Chris Ward tragically lost his 17-yr. old son, Shane Ward, and Shane’s mother and Chris’ ex-wife, Amanda McKinnon, in a weather-related accident at Bee Branch on Hwy. 65. Ward’s older son, Austin, 19, was in critical condition and flown to a hospital in Fayetteville that night because weather conditions prevented him from […]
Recent Stories
To show the recent posts is just one thing you can use this tabbed section for. There are many more. It´s up to your creativity.
Ads & Sponsors
Entertainment
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414
One Vehicle Accident Kills Beebe Man Sunday Night
Jimmy D. Bolin, age 70, of Beebe, was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2017 at around 11:15 p.m. on Hwy. 31 North of Beebe. According to the preliminary Ark. State Police report, Bolin’s vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet, failed to negotiate a left turn and then left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
AARP Smart Driver Safety Course Offered Jan. 28th
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414
Beebe High School North December Students-of-the-Month
To read more, become a subscriber. Call us at 501-882-5414