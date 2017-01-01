Lead StoryBeebe City Council Sworn In for 2017
Members of the Beebe City Council were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2017 at City Hall. J.P. Horace Taylor (left) along with City Attorney Scott Bles (2nd from left) administered the Oath of Office and handed out the Certificates of Election to each member. Council members pictured above taking their Oath of Office are, […]
The Christian Outreach clothing center -located at 111 East Center Street in Beebe – is in need of volunteers to assist with tasks associated with the clothing donations at the center. Volunteers are requested for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8am until 12pm. For more information, visit the center on one of the days stated and speak with Gladys.
The Beebe City Council met in special session Tues., Jan. 3rd after the swearing-in ceremony. The council approved Resolution 2017-1 which outlines an agreement between the City and the Beebe Chamber of Commerce in which the Chamber will use Kristen Boswell’s services and the use of the office space owned by the City at Beebe […]
Citizens Warned of Scammers Posing as AHTD Personnel
Cooperative Extension to Hold Fitness Classes
